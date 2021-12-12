Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma? Gautam Gambhir Weighs In On India's Captaincy Debate

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli debate amid the row surrounding captaincy. Earlier last week, Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain of the Indian ODI team replacing Virat Kohli who the BCCI confirmed was relieved from duties and this created a buzz on social media around the manner in which the reins were passed on.

When asked about his views on the Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli captaincy debate, he said that it is good that India now has two different captains for two formats of the game (one for Tests and the other for the limited over format) and that he is backing Rohit Sharma to come good

"I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball cricket - whether it is the T20 format or ODI format. I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket. " Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir also pointed out at Rohit Sharma's record as an IPL captain "He has won five IPL titles. He must be doing something right as compared to other captains" and further added that the player's laidback attitude and character will help the team "At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled-out character, which actually helps the entire squad."

Gautam Gambhir on what would be Virat Kohli's role in white-ball cricket

Gautam Gambhir also was asked about what he thinks would be Virat Kohli's role in white-ball cricket, to which the former Indian cricketer replied saying that it would be the same as what Rohit Sharma's role would be in Test cricket and added that with lesser added pressure we might see a better batting from Virat Kohli.

"Same as Rohit Sharma's role in red-ball cricket, it's just that captaincy is not there. It might just free Virat Kohli up much more. He might just become more dangerous in white-ball cricket with the pressure of captaincy not being there on his shoulders" he said.