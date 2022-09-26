Virat Kohli Overtakes Rahul Dravid In All-time List, Only Behind Sachin Tendulkar Now

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday achieved a major feat as he became the second-highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket for India. Kohli reached the milestone during the third and final T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, where he scored a match-defining 63 off 48 deliveries to help India clinch the three-match series 2-1. The 33-year-old has surpassed former India cricketer Rahul Dravid in the list and is now only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli now has 24,078 runs in 471 matches to his name, which is 14 runs more than the current head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Dravid, however, has more runs than Kohli in international cricket, if his overall tally, including his runs for Asia and ICC, teams are combined. Kohli has not represented any other team at the international level other than the Men in Blue. Sachin Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in international cricket for India with 34,357 runs in 664 games.

Most runs for India in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357 runs in 664 matches

Virat Kohli - 24,078 runs in 471 matches

Rahul Dravid - 24,064 runs in 404 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 18,433 runs in 421 matches

MS Dhoni - 17,092 in 535 matches

Kohli becomes 2nd highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket for India

Kohli also became the second-highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket for India. On Sunday, Kohli became the second Indian cricketer to reach 16,000 runs in white-ball cricket for India. Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian player who is ahead of Kohli in terms of runs scored in white-ball formats for the country. Kohli has scored 12,344 runs in 262 ODI matches and has 3,660 runs in 107 T20Is for India.

Kohli recently broke the record of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of international centuries to his name. Kohli broke the record during a match against Afghanistan at the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He scored his first T20I century in the game and also took his overall tally to 71 international hundreds. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 66 balls in the match against Afghanistan.

Image: bcci.tv