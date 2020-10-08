Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To The Indian Air Force; Avers 'indebted To Your Sacrifices'

As the Indian Air Force commemorates its 88th anniversary, Indian skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the Indian Air Force. People across the country observe this day celebrating the valour and raising awareness of the Indian Air Force.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli saluted the Indian Air Force heroes, adding that they protected and served the nation selflessly. He further stated that the nation will always be indebted to their sacrifices.

We salute our #IndianAirForce heroes, who protect and serve our nation selflessly. We will always be indebted to your sacrifices. 🙏 #AFDay2020 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2020

READ: On 88th Indian Air Force Day, Air Marshal Bhadauria heralds transformational change in IAF

Furthermore, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan thanked the nation's heroes for inspiring the nation and further hailed them for their selfless service to the country.

Salute and wishes to our warriors in the sky, who selflessly strive to protect our country 🇮🇳 Thank you for inspiring the nation. #IndianAirforceDay pic.twitter.com/9XOzYvgH0A — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2020

READ: Air Force Day 2020: PM Modi, Army Chief, Defence Min Rajnath Singh greet brave warriors

Indian Air Force Day 2020

Indian Air Force Day 2020 marked its 88th anniversary on October 8, 2020. People across the country observe this day to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force and increase their familiarity with the same as a part of national security. Established on October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. So, we have mentioned everything about the Indian Air Force Day history, significance, and celebration that you must check out.

People observed Indian Air Force Day for the first time in 1932. As per the official website of the Indian Air Force, it established on October 8, 1932. Moreover, its first AC flight came into existence on April 1, 1933. At that time, India was under British colonial rule. So, they called the Indian Air Force as Royal Indian Air Force. But after the country’s independence and when it gained the Republic status, the named changed.

READ: On Indian Air Force Day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' team's message leaves fans excited

READ: Indian Air Force Day 2020: Images, Greetings and Logo to honour IAF's establishment

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.