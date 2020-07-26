Kargil Vijay Diwas: Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To 'brave Hearts', Salutes Valour & Courage

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday paid tribute to the armed forces on the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli saluted the valour and courage of the brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for the Nation.

Saluting the valour and courage of our brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation, all to keep all of us safe. 🙏🏼 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also paid tribute and remembered the countless stories of valour and selfless sacrifices of the defence forces.

The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our 🇮🇳 Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring.

We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation! 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/qfrMNZybun — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2020

The Kargil war, which was fought for more than 60 days, ended on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighboring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory and commemorate the lives of 527 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces lost during the war.

Every year, the Prime Minister usually pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, PM Modi has paid his tribute to the Indian Armed Forces in his address to the nation and extended his gratitude to the mothers of the martyrs. He also recalled the iconic speech of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after Kargil victory.

