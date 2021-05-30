Virat Kohli Picks 'funniest, Smartest, Shyest' Between AB De Villiers, Chahal & Jamieson

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday conducted a questions and answers session with his followers on Instagram through the 'Ask me anything' feature. In one of the questions, Kohli was asked to pick the funniest, smartest, and shy persons from his Team India or RCB dressing room. While answering the question, Kohli dubbed his Team India mate Yuzvendra Chahal as the "funniest" and his RCB friends AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson as "smartest" and "very shy" respectively.

Apart from this, Kohli was also asked to share the latest picture of his daughter Vamika and to explain the meaning of her name. Kohli responded by saying that he and Anushka have decided not to expose their child to the world of social media until she is old enough to make her own decision. While explaining the meaning of his daughter, Kohli wrote, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga".

Kohli also talked about his relationship with former India skipper MS Dhoni. Kohli was asked to describe his relationship with Dhoni in just two words. The 32-year-old Delhi batsman replied, "Trust, respect". Kohli was groomed by Dhoni to take over as India's captain following the former's retirement from Test cricket.

Where is Kohli?

Kohli is currently at a hotel in Mumbai, where he is quarantining as part of Team India's pre-travel preventive measure. Kohli and the rest of the Indian Test squad are expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on June 3, where they will undergo a mandatory isolation period before resuming training for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The ICC said that regular COVID-19 tests will be conducted during Team India's stay in isolation before they could resume training. ICC said that the players will be allowed to train in smaller groups initially and with more negative tests "larger group activity" will be allowed. The ICC informed that New Zealand will be moved to the WTC bio-secure bubble on June 15, a day after the completion of their second Test match against England.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)