Virat Kohli Picture In 'Money Heist' Professor Look Goes Viral On Social Media; See Photo

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is among the leading cricketers in the world. The right-hander is known for his unparalleled consistency in scoring runs and his fierce attitude. Besides his on-field exploits, the dynamic batsman is also renowned for his impeccable fashion sense and a testament to it is Virat Kohli Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli's new look stuns fans

Recently, a picture of Virat Kohli has gone viral on the internet where the Indian skipper is seen with long hair, a thick beard and black glasses. The image got the Twitterati buzzing as they started comparing the look to The Professor's look from the Spanish series 'Money Heist'. The Virat Kohli Money Heist look became an instant hit on social media as fans started creating hysterical memes.

Subsequently, fans started wondering if Kohli had donned a new look. However, it was later revealed that the picture was an edited one. Here's a look at Virat Kohli Money Heist look that has gone viral.

Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18 pic.twitter.com/hDksy9pdrE — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his troops have gathered in Mumbai where they have started serving the mandatory eight-day quarantine. The India team is slated to leave for England on June 2 where they will first compete against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side in the World Test Championship Final. The WTC final will be played in Southampton from June 18-22 and the winner of the high-voltage game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

Notably, under Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kiwis. After the WTC final, Kohli and co. will take on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

Virat Kohli Super V

The Virat Kohli Super V is an Indian animated series loosely based on the Indian skipper's life. The first season of the show was launched on multiple Star Network and Disney India's channels on 5 November 2019. The series portrayed Kohli’s childhood and his experiences during his teenage and school days.

The ace cricketer expected the series would inspire young viewers particularly those who love sports. The aim of the series was to instill the values that Virat Kohli learned while he was growing up. In addition, Kohli also made special appearances in the series to narrate the events of every episode into life lessons in order to inspire and motivate the viewers.

