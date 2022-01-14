Virat Kohli 'pinpoints' India's Weak Point After Series Defeat; Silent On DRS Outburst

South Africa defeated Team India by seven wickets on Friday to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1 thereby further establishing their sheer dominance at home. As a result, the wait gets longer for the Virat Kohli-led side to clinch their first Test series against the Proteas on South African soil.

Following a disappointing third and final Test, Kohli reflected on the side's performance and indicated the areas India could improve on the way ahead.

SA vs IND: Virat Kohli reflects on Team India's performances

While speaking in his post-match interview, Virat Kohli reflected on Team India's performances and explained the importance of keeping momentum on their side. "We played well in the first game to win, but South Africa bounced back well in the second and carried on the momentum in the third as well. There was some lapse of concentration from us as well in key moments. I thought South Africa performed better in those key moments and totally deserved the win. One of the challenges that we have faced touring abroad is to capitalise on momentum when it is on our side."

South Africa win the final Test by 7 wickets and clinch the series 2-1.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/r3pGCbbaTx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2022

Kohli then went on to pinpoint the reason Team India lost the series to South Africa. "We have lost matches due to 30-45 minutes of cricket where we have batted badly. The opposition bowlers bowled well this series, but generally, we haven't been consistent. We have had too many batting collapses. Of course, it (batting) has been the reason, no doubt about that. Their bowlers were just better in terms of their execution and applying pressure. Batting is certainly something to be looked at," added the 30-year old.

While Kohli did mention some positives that could be taken from the India vs South Africa series, he made it clear that their performances were disappointing and that they could make no excuses. "We did well in Australia and England but that doesn't guarantee us success in South Africa. The reality is that we haven't won here in South Africa and we have to deal with it. KL's batting as an opener. Mayank getting stuck in and then Rishabh's innings this game, these are some positives that we can take home. Also obviously, our win at Centurion was special," explained Kohli. While Kohli explained in detail about the areas in which Team India could improve moving forward, he was silent about the controversial DRS call that helped Dean Elgar survive at the crease