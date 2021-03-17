Virat Kohli Poised To Break Kane Williamson's Massive All-time Record After Return To Form

Indian captain Virat Kohli slammed his 27th T20I fifty during the course of his unbeaten 77-run knock against England on Tuesday, March 16. Despite his batting mavericks, the England team won the game by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. Notably, Kohli equalled New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in achieving a massive all-time T20I record during the course of his half-century.

India vs England: Virat Kohli celebrates second successive fifty against England

India vs England: Virat Kohli equals Kane Williamson among T20I’s elite fifty-plus scores

Virat Kohli’s 27th T20I career fifty was also his 11th fifty-plus score in the format as captain. In doing so, he levelled Kane Williamson (also 11) as captains with most fifty-scores in T20I cricket. Kohli, who has already plundered scores of 73* and 77* in successive innings this series, can now go past his New Zealand counterpart with another half-century in his remaining two matches against England.

India vs England 2021 updates

England’s tour of India will now continue with the fourth T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 18 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap off the two-month long tour.

England win the third @Paytm #INDvENG T20I & go 2-1 up in the series. #TeamIndia will look to win the next game & take the series into the decider.



Scorecard ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/mPOjpECiha pic.twitter.com/zkN1xauHQL — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

ICC World Test Championship final

Interestingly, both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are set to lock horns in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final. The match marks the culmination of the two-year ICC World Test Championship, which was launched back in 2019. Both India and New Zealand ended the Championship points table as the top two sides and they will now collide for the coveted prize in June this year.

Virat Kohli stats in international cricket

The Virat Kohli stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. Ever since he made his debut back in 2008, the right-hander has aggregated 22,608 runs across all formats. The Indian captain is currently the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. With 70 international centuries, he is third on the all-time list behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

Image source: ICC and BCCI Twitter