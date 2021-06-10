Virat Kohli Poses With Cheteshwar Pujara & Shubman Gill, Fans Just Have One Request

It seems that Indian skipper Virat Kohli might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) final against New Zealand that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 18.

The top two Test sides will be battling it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket and the team that wins the contest will go down in history as the first-ever 'World Test Champions'.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli who is gearing up for making an impact on the 22 yards in the much-awaited title match has recently decided to take a short break with two of his teammates supposedly as a stress-buster.

Virat Kohli poses with team-mates Shubman Gill & Cheteshwar Pujara

Lately, Virat Kohli took to the micro-blogging site and posted an image of him posing along with two of his teammates that included the likes of Team India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and the upcoming batting sensation Shubman Gill.

Even the fans liked the picture and wished Virat Kohli luck for the all-important WTC final and one of them even urged the batting megastar to fight hard and win the inaugural edition of the championship.

WTC final Jeet Jana bus.. — MastAadmi 🇮🇳 (Wear Mask)🙏 (@EkMastAadmi) June 9, 2021

Waiting for the FINAL✨❤️ — sonu (@sonu85817908) June 9, 2021

All The Best For WTC Final — It's Ok Boies👨‍⚕ (@Im_Perfect45) June 9, 2021

All the best Virat nd Team india 👍🏻 — Rishik Snehi (@imRsnehi) June 9, 2021

Alll The best Skip For Wtc ❤️😍🤙 pic.twitter.com/IUlqTagLTm — Ankit patel (@AnkitVadodariy2) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, 'Captain Fearless' would be hoping to win his first ICC title as captain while Team India look to end their eight-year drought.

Virat Kohli has not been able to make his bat talk during crunch games in the last decade and he would be hoping to change that in the ICC WTC final. The batting megastar had scored 1 in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia, 5 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, and 1 vs New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semis where he failed to prolong his stay at the crease when it mattered the most. India went on to taste bitter defeats in all three games.

Come WTC final, Virat Kohli would be hoping to prove a point or two to his naysayers by playing an impactful knock on the 22 yards and help Team India end their eight-year ICC title drought. The winner of this one-off Test match will go down in history as the first-ever 'World Test Champions'.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will also be looking forward to winning his first major ICC title as a captain. The batting megastar was a key member of India's World Cup 2011, and, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs as a player but has not managed to prove his mettle as a skipper in marquee tournaments. Kohli who was named India's full-time captain in January 2007 has led the Men In Blue in two ICC events. India finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after a humiliating 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan and were knocked out from the 2019 World Cup post a heartbreaking loss to dark horses New Zealand in a rain-curtailed semi-final that was played for two days.