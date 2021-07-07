Virat Kohli Posts A Nostalgic Picture Featuring MS Dhoni As 'Captain Cool' Turns 40

Current Team India skipper Virat Kohli has come forward with a unique birthday wish for his predecessor as well as good friend MS Dhoni on the occasion of his 40th birthday on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli who was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's deputy succeeded 'Captain Cool' as the Test skipper during the 2014-15 Test series against Australia Down Under. Kohli went on to become India's full-time captain in January 2017.

MS Dhoni birthday: Virat Kohli has a unique wish for his skipper

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virat Kohli posted an image of him celebrating with MS Dhoni after Team India's historic World Cup 2011 triumph at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He captioned the image as 'Happy birthday skip'

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's World Cup-winning team-mate Virender Sehwag also came forward and gave special mention to the veteran stumper on Twitter.

'You Will Always Be My Captain': Virat Kohli

After MS Dhoni had bid adieu to international cricket last year, Virat Kohli had a heartwarming message for his 'first captain'.

"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is for me you have always been the guy who has sat in the last seat of the bus. Not saying much but your presence and your aura saying a lot and for me, you have always been that guy and you will continue to be so. We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding and that has happened because you have always played for the same goal, for the same reason which is to make the team win and it has been a pleasure playing alongside you and playing under you initially in my career and you have shown faith and belief in me which I will always be grateful for and I wish you the best in the next phase of your life- Lot of peace, lot of happiness and I have always said this and say it again, 'You will always be my captain'," said Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a video that was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.