Virat Kohli Posts Heartfelt Message As He Relinquishes RCB Captaincy Post IPL 2021 Ouster

Virat Kohli has come up with a heartfelt note after Royal Challengers Bangalore's ouster from IPL 2021. Last month, Kohli had made it official that he would be leading the Bengaluru-based franchise for one last time in the Indian Premier League and Monday's Eliminator loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah meant that the three-time finalists could not progress any further in the tournament.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Virat Kohli wrote it was not the result that he and his team wanted and then added that he is so 'proud' of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. Furthermore, the batting megastar also mentioned that even though it was a disappointing end to their campaign, they can hold their heads high.

The 'Captain Fearless' concluded by thanking all the fans, management & the support staff for their constant support.

Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support. 🙏 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/VxZLc5NKAG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 12, 2021

Virat Kohli in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli had an impressive 2021 season as he amassed 405 runs from 15 matches averaging 28.92 at a strike rate of 119.46.

RCB vs KKR: Bangalore's quest for a maiden trophy continues

Coming back to the contest, RCB got off to a flying start after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal added 49 runs for the opening stand. Despite a good start, Bangalore failed to capitalise in the middle overs as mystery spinner Sunil Narine completely broke their backbone by accounting for three key batters-- Virat Kholi, AB de Villiers, and, Glenn Maxwell. The three-time finalists were restricted to 138/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer ensured a steady start for Kolkata with a 41-run stand before Sunil Narine played a cameo knock of a 15-ball 26. Royal Challengers Bangalore did stage a fightback in the death overs and tried their best to defend the target. However, they could not get the job done as skipper Eoin Morgan and veteran wicket-keeper batter helped KKR get past the finish line by four wickets and two balls to spare, knocking Kohli & Co out from IPL 2021.

The two-time winners will now lock horns with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on Wednesday and the winner will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday.

Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI