Virat Kohli Posts Pics From IND Vs LEI Warm-up Match; Photographer 'humbled' By Gesture

Former India captain Virat Kohli may not be in the best of forms but he is still regarded as one of the greatest players in modern cricket. Kohli, who is currently in England, took to Twitter on Monday to share a few moments from India's practice game against Leicestershire. The photographer who clicked those pictures has now thanked Kohli for sharing them on his official Twitter account.

John Mallett was the photographer who took a few of the images that Kohli posted on his Twitter account after the practice match between India and Leicestershire. Mallett took to the microblogging platform to express his gratitude to Kohli saying that he is "hugely humbled" by the gesture.

"Hugely humbled that one of the worlds greatest players chose to use some of my images from the game with @leicsccc on his personal media accounts. A privilege to have been able to capture these shots. Thanks to VK & every one @BCCI for your support," Mallet wrote while retweeting Kohli's post.

As far as Kohli's performance in the four-day warm-up game is concerned, the 33-year-old appeared to be in good form with the bat as he scored 33 and 67 runs in the two innings that he played. Kohli will next be seen in action during the one-off Test against England in Birmingham. The Test match will take place from July 1 to July 5 at the Edgbaston Stadium.

The Test match is part of a five-match series that India and England played last summer. The fifth Test of the series was postponed until 2022 due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp. Meanwhile, the Indian team has already suffered a massive blow even before the start of the fifth Test. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in isolation for at least five days. Sharma is likely to miss the Test match against England.

Image: Twitter/@JohnMallett