Virat Kohli Pours His Heart Out On 'special' Relationship With Dhoni: 'I Was Very Young..'

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the biggest megastars of Indian cricket, players who took Indian cricket to greater heights. Apart from on-field performance, both cricketers are known to be good friends as well. Talking about the on-field chemistry despite not being the leader of the team, Dhoni was allowed by Kohli to sometimes set the field. The former India skipper (Kohli) has now opened up on his relationship with MS Dhoni in the latest episode of the ICC review podcast.

Virat Kohli talks about his special relationship with MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli was part of MS Dhoni's team that won the 2011 World Cup at home. Ahead of India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup, Kohli in the ICC podcast said, “We were not that open with each other till then (2011 World Cup), because I was still a very young guy in the team. But now looking back at how our relationship evolved, that moment is quite special".

Kohli also revealed that the foundation of his relationship with Dhoni was based on immense trust in each other. He said, “What I experienced in my friendship with MS is very difficult to explain in words because it is based on understanding and trust. You know that people talk about batting together and calling for runs. With us, as soon as the ball went into the gap, we never called for runs, because I knew that he was running for 2, I was running for 2 and there was never a case of misunderstanding, even once in about 10-12 years. But apart from that we were so focused on what the team needed and we needed to do for the team, all the time. So there was always that trust and always that faith between each other”.

'It has been a free-flowing relationship with MS Dhoni': Virat Kohli

Speaking of captaincy the transition of MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Virat Kohli was a smooth one. Back in 2014 during India's tour of Australia, Dhoni missed the first Test match and then chose to retire after the Boxing Day Test match. Taking about the transition in captaincy Kohli said, "Within that faith and trust, then the relationship evolved outside the game as well. We spoke on many things, we understood each other's mindsets absolutely clearly and the support he provided in my early days was crucial for my growth. Towards the later half of his career, I was always there for him and the transition between two captains. For the outside world it was quite like wow, we have never experienced this before but for us, it was quite normal,"

He concluded by saying "It was never like he was the captain or I was the captain. For me, he was always the same guy. His input was always valuable for me. For us, it was never about who was the captain, it has been a free-flowing relationship. It is something which I am going to cherish for the rest of my life,"