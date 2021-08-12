Virat Kohli Praises Rishabh Pant, Says He 'has Capability To Carry On & Play For Long'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has commended wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, saying he is "intelligent" enough to understand the game and approach it accordingly. Kohli, while interacting with the press ahead of the second Test match, said Pant has the capability to carry on and play long innings if required and he can also attack the bowlers to put them under pressure. Kohli said Pant has the ability to change the game single-handedly and will keep taking those chances whenever there is a 50-50 situation.

"This is basically how he plays. he has the capability to carry on and play a long inning in that manner. It necessarily does not have to be a very defensive role, when there is the demand of the situation, he is intelligent enough to understand. If we are looking to save a game, you would not see him play those kinds of shots. Wherever there is a 50-50 situation and he can change the game, he will take the chance," Kohli said ahead of the second Test match.

Kohli also talked about the concerns surrounding Ajinkya Rahane's poor batting form. Kohli said Rahane's batting form is not an area of concern for the team at the moment and that their main focus is bringing collective strength into the squad. In the last five Test matches that Rahane has played, he has scores of 5, 49 & 15, 27, 7, 67 & 10. Rahane has not scored a Test century since the Boxing day Test in Australia last year.

Rahane's record in England has been relatively good compared to other batsmen in the Indian line-up. Rahane has scored 556 runs from 10 Test matches at an average of 29.26 in England and has four fifties and one century with the best score of 103.

India vs England Test series

India and England will lock horns today (August 12) in a highly-stake encounter in the second Test match at Lord's. Both teams will be eager to go 1-0 up in the five-match series after the first Test ended in a draw due to bad weather. The England batting lineup was bowled out twice by the Indian bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a total of 9 wickets which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. India needed 157 runs to win on Day 5 but bad weather never allowed players to take the field and the match was declared a draw.

Image: PTI