Virat Kohli Press Conference: Where To Watch India Test Skipper's Explosive Presser?

Know where to watch Virat Kohli's explosive press conference ahead of India's tour of South Africa 2021-22, where he revealed his side on recent developments.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli spoke to the media personnel on Wednesday before departing with the team for their South Africa tour and put out many startling revelations about his conversations with BCCI. Kohli was removed from the captaincy role of the India ODI squad last week and Rohit Sharma was appointed as the ODI skipper of India, alongside the responsibility in the T20I format. 

During the press conference, Kohli refuted the claims earlier made by BCCI President Saurav Ganguly, who said Kohli was asked not to step down from the T20I captaincy, and Kohli went on to do hang his boots, which prompted BCCI to hand over the captaincy in both limited-overs format to the hands of Rohit Sharma. At the same time, Kohli also asserted his availability for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and claimed he never asked to be rested. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Test skipper also expressed support for Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid in the ODI and T20I formats in the way ahead. Kohli also gave a strong reply to all the reports which claimed a reputed rift between him and Rohit by saying he is tired of answering the same question over and over again for the last two and a half years.

How to watch Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference?

Interested cricket enthusiasts in India, who want to watch Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli speak to the media during the virtual-press conference, can tune in to the special show, ‘Follow The Blue’ by Star Sports India. The press conference will be telecasted on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi channel, and the scheduled starting time of the telecast is 7:00 PM IST.

India is set to travel to South Africa for a three-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series. Rohit was recently ruled out from the Test series due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during a training session in Mumbai and has been replaced by India A skipper Priyank Panchal for the upcoming tour against the Proteas.

India's squad for three-match Test series against South Africa-

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

