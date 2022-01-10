Virat Kohli Provides Big Update On His And Mohammed Siraj's Availability For 3rd SA Test

India Test skipper Virat Kohli is all set to make a comeback in the Indian playing XI for the third Test match against South Africa, scheduled to be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Having missed the second Test of the three-match Test series at Johannesburg due to back spasms, Kohli is likely to replace Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI. Before the third Test match commences on January 11, Kohli expressed his views during a virtual press conference. While talking to the reporters, the Indian skipper spoke about Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Virat Kohli confirms availability for the third Test

Answering questions about the Indian playing XI, Kohli said he is yet to sit with the team management and vice-captain to discuss who will play in the match. Kohli also added that Mohammed Siraj is yet to recover from the niggle he suffered at Johannesburg and is most likely not to feature in the final Test of the series, however, he confirmed his availability for the match. “I’m absolutely fit. Siraj is still recovering, I don’t think he’s match ready yet and I don’t think we can take the risk of playing a pacer who isn’t 110% fit,” Kohli said.

Who will Virat Kohli replace in the playing XI?

Although Kohli didn’t speak about replacing Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI, he is most likely to do so as veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored half-centuries in the second Test. Revealing his thoughts about Rahane and Pujara, Kohli added, “The experience of Rahane and Pujara is priceless - these guys will step up in these conditions - we have seen in Australia and in the last Test match”. The Indian skipper further spoke about players like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer who constitute India’s bench strength. “Transitions do happen but they happen naturally. I think we should leave the transition to unfold itself and not necessarily force a certain individual into a transition,” Kohli said.

India’s Probable Playing XI for the third Test- KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

(Image: AP)