Virat Kohli Provides MASSIVE Update On RCB Future Ahead Of IPL 2021 Opener Against MI

With the much anticipated season opener of the IPL 2021 approaching, Virat Kohli has a message that is sure to warm the hearts of all RCB fans. Having ended last season in 4th place, the RCB squad will be geared up to take on defending champions and 5-time winners, Mumbai Indians in the first match of the IPL 2021. With a mega auction planned for next year's IPL, skipper Kohli has revealed that he intends to stick with RCB come what may. Since being picked for the team as the 18-year-old U-19 winning captain of the Indian squad, Kohli has risen to taking the helm of the team and leading them to two finals, in 2011 and 2016.

As the only player to have remained with the same team since the inception of the league, Kohli has never even entered the IPL auction. Considering that he was the only player retained by the side as they underwent a major rehaul in 2011, Kohli's loyalty and devotion to the side come as no surprise to anyone who has been following the game. Furthermore, taking into account his batting prowess, it seems unlikely that RCB would not pull out all stops to get Kohli to extend his stay with them for as long as possible.

Virat Kohli IPL 2021 salary

Having drawn a modest salary of â‚¹12 lakh in his first three years (from 2008-2010) with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB and Team India skipper Virat Kohli has now become one of the highest-paid players in the League. Starting in 2011, Kohli's IPL salary witnessed a huge spike, jumping from â‚¹12 lakh to a whopping â‚¹8.28 crore. This amount increased further in 2014, growing to â‚¹12.5 crore.

Matching Kohli's status in the cricketing world now and at par with what he has come to mean to the RCB squad, the skipper's current salary stands at â‚¹17 crore per year and is set to increase, as it does every three to four years, in the next edition of the league. This makes Kohli the highest-paid person in the IPL (per season) with a difference of â‚¹2 crore between him and the next people on the list - Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Cumulatively, Kohli is the third-highest earner from the IPL following Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule: MI vs RCB opener to go on as scheduled

The MI vs RCB match, the season opener for 2021, will be played on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Here is the rest of the RCB IPL 2021 schedule:

RCB squad

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

