Virat Kohli Rates KL Rahul's Captaincy Vs SA: 'Would Have Done Certain Things Differently'

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohi spoke to the reporters on Monday, before leading India into the final Test match of the ongoing three-Test series against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Kohli makes a comeback into the team for the Cape Town Test after missing the second Test at Johannesburg owing to back spasms. In Kohli’s absence, his deputy in the current series, KL Rahul led India against the Proteas and became the 34th Indian captain to lead the team in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media during the virtual press conference, Kohli expressed his views about KL Rahul’s captaincy at Johannesburg and said that he would have done things differently with the same objective. “KL (Rahul) tried to take wickets in the second innings, but South Africa played very good cricket. I don't think he could have done anything different there. Yes, I probably would have done certain things differently, but the objective would have been the same," said Kohli. The Test skipper concluded his answer about Rahul by saying that every individual has a different style of captaining a squad.

Virat Kohli set to return for the third Test-

KL Rahul became India’s 34th skipper in the Test format of the game and made his captaincy debut in Test matches, before leading the side in shorter formats. Meanwhile, during the press conference on Monday, Kohli also shed his views on his fitness and added that the team hopes to manage the workload of players who play all formats of the game and they don’t want to miss out on prominent players ahead of important matches. At the same time, Kohli confirmed his availability for the Cape Town Test and also said Mohammed Siraj is still not fit to play in the match.

While Kohli suffered back spasms and sat out of the second Test, Siraj suffered a niggle while bowling, which cost the Indian bowling line-up heavily. On being asked about the playing XI, Kohli revealed he is yet to sit with the team management and discuss the playing XI.

India’s Probable Playing XI for the third Test - KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

