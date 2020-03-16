Virat Kohli Reaches 6000 Test Runs In Second-fastest Time

The Indian skipper has further enhanced his reputation as the 'best batsman in the world' after he crossed Test 6000 runs on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Southampton. Leading from the front after India lost its openers early on, the skippers steadied the visitors reply to 246 runs by reaching the milestone after hammering a boundary.

With the series currently locked at 1-2 in favor of the hosts, the England tour has been bittersweet for the visitors. Though, the same can't be said about Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper has been in an extraordinary form, having already scored 486 runs at an average of 73.33, which includes two centuries.



Virat Kohli hammered past his demons of 2014 tour of England by scoring a brilliant 149 in the first innings of the first Test between England and India at Birmingham. His knock had a couple of major significance. First, it was his maiden ton in against England back in their own backyard. Secondly, and more importantly in the present context of the match, it allowed India to post a decent score.

He continued his record-breaking exploits against England, by etching his name onto the Trent Bridge Honours Board after notching his 23rd Test ton during the third Test match against England.

Now after reaching 6000 runs in Test matches, the Indian cricket team skipper has added another feather to his cap by becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the landmark. It took him 70 innings to reach the milestone - 5 innings more of Sunil Gavaskar's record.

In an interview with Wisden Daily, Virat Kohli professed his love for Test cricket by calling it 'the most beautiful format of the game’. He was off the opinion that only a passionate follower of cricket would understand the excitement and demanding aspect that Test cricket brings. The Delhi-born lad further asserted that the format of the game shouldn't be tinkered with in spite of the testing times it is facing.

Former Australian cricketer, Adam Gilchrist has heaped praise on Kohli's views of the dying format of the game. Gilchrist took to Twitter to applaud the Indian cricket team skipper by uploading a picture of Virat Kohli's comments. He wrote: “Pleasing remarks from @virat.kohliReally, really pleasing remarks. Currently, one of the most important opinions in the game and I like what he’s saying."