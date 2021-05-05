Virat Kohli reaches Mumbai home in anti-COVID gear after suspension of IPL 2021; see pics

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has returned home after the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli was pictured outside his apartment building in Mumbai, where he reached from Ahmedabad a day after BCCI announced the postponement of the cash-rich league. In the pictures going viral on social media, the Indian batting great can be seen dressed up in an all-black outfit with anti-COVID-19 gear such as a mask, gloves, and goggles to protect himself from COVID-19 disease.

Kohli's team had moved to Ahmedabad after playing the first leg of the tournament in Chennai and then a couple of games in Mumbai. However, on Monday, ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL confirmed that the match has been rescheduled after two players from the opposition camp tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the big news dropped as IPL's governing council announced the postponement of the league following a couple of cases in different franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli is now expected to focus on contributing to India's COVID-19 fight as announced by his wife Anushka Sharma on Sunday. The actress took to social media to announce that she and Virat Kohli will work together to do their bit in India's battle against the viral disease, adding that they will announce the details soon. The couple will also get some time to be with their daughter Vamika, who was born in January this year. Kohli will then fly to England for the one-off Test match against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

COVID-19 situation in India

India is currently battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raged havoc across the country for the past couple of weeks. India has been registering more than 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days. The country recorded more than 3,82,000 new infections in the last 24 hours and as many as 3,700 people died during the same period. The cumulative total from the start of the pandemic now stands at 20 million cases and over 2,22,000 deaths across India, which is only second to the United States.

(IMAGE: PTI)