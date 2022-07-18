Virat Kohli Reaches New Career Low Vs England, Signs Off Tour With 5th Below-20 Score

Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat is currently the major headache for Team India in lead up to the T20 World Cup. Once considered the 'Run Machine', Kohli's scoring spree has hit a major roadblock. It has been almost three years now since the cricketing world last witnessed Virat Kohli's century in an innings. Things only went from bad to worse during the England series as Kohli failed to make even 100 runs across in all three formats during the entire tour. The former India skipper also registered an unwanted record against his name following the conclusion of the ODI series on Sunday.

India tour of England: Virat Kohli registers unwanted record

Speaking of Virat Kohli's stats during the India tour of England, the former skipper made scores of 11 and 20 during the Edgbaston Test. After the disappointing Edgbaston run, Kohli played two T20I and ODI matches in which he could only register scores of 1, 11 in the T20Is and 16 and 17 in the second and third ODI. Kohli's 17 runs in the final match of the IND vs ENG ODI Series saw him register his fifth consecutive score below 20 in the ODI format.

This is also the first time that Virat Kohli in his career has registered this unwanted feat. Kohli had last featured in ODIs series against the West Indies in which he made scores of 8, 18, and 0. This is also Kohli's fourth-worst ODI series. He managed to score just 33 runs in the three-match series. His worst series in the 50-over format had come against Pakistan in 2012. With England's tour done and dusted Kohli has been rested for both the ODI and T20I series in the upcoming tour of the West Indies. He will next be seen in action during the 2022 Asia Cup which is scheduled to begin in the last week of August.

Virat Kohli stats

Despite the poor form with the bat, Kohli has had an impressive career till now scoring 23,693 runs across all three formats in his career so far. He has scored runs at a career average of 53.72, which is even better than the all-time top scorer in the world, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar scored over 34,000 runs across formats in his career with an average of 48.52. Kohli also has scored 70 centuries to date which consists of 43 ODI centuries and 27 centuries in Tests matches.