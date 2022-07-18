Former Team India captain Virat Kohli took to his official social media account on July 18 to respond to England all-rounder Ben Stokes' shocking news of ODI retirement. Following the recent 2-1 ODI series defeat to India, Stokes took to his social media account to state that Tuesday would be the last day he plays the 50-over format for the national side.

After Ben Stokes made his sudden retirement announcement, Virat Kohli responded to his post on Instagram by stating, "You're the most competitive bloke I've ever played against. Respect."

The 31-year-old Englishman has undoubtedly been one of the best all-rounders in his country, having smacked 2,919 runs in the ODI format at an impressive average of 39.44 and with a strike rate of 95.26. And that is not it, as he has also picked up 74 wickets with the ball.

Stokes' most critical contribution in the ODI format came at the ICC World Cup in 2019 when he smacked an unbeaten 84 to help his side lift their maiden title. The 31-year-old recently also took on the onus of Test captaincy from Joe Root and has been unbeaten in all the four matches that he has led the side.

Stokes makes sudden retirement announcement from ODI cricket

