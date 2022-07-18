Quick links:
Image: AP
Former Team India captain Virat Kohli took to his official social media account on July 18 to respond to England all-rounder Ben Stokes' shocking news of ODI retirement. Following the recent 2-1 ODI series defeat to India, Stokes took to his social media account to state that Tuesday would be the last day he plays the 50-over format for the national side.
After Ben Stokes made his sudden retirement announcement, Virat Kohli responded to his post on Instagram by stating, "You're the most competitive bloke I've ever played against. Respect."
The 31-year-old Englishman has undoubtedly been one of the best all-rounders in his country, having smacked 2,919 runs in the ODI format at an impressive average of 39.44 and with a strike rate of 95.26. And that is not it, as he has also picked up 74 wickets with the ball.
Stokes' most critical contribution in the ODI format came at the ICC World Cup in 2019 when he smacked an unbeaten 84 to help his side lift their maiden title. The 31-year-old recently also took on the onus of Test captaincy from Joe Root and has been unbeaten in all the four matches that he has led the side.
Taking to social media on July 18, Ben Stokes wrote,
"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.
As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it."