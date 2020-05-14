Virat Kohli Reveals Summer Vacation Routine In Childhood, Gives Crucial Advice To Kids

Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently homebound with his wife Anushka Sharma as the coronavirus-induced India lockdown continues to remain in effect. With no cricketing action in sight, the run-machine can be seen engaging in various social media activities as seen from a surge in his posts and appearances. Quite recently, Virat Kohli made an appearance on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected where he bonded with some 12-year-old budding cricketers.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli’s advice for homebound kids

In the show, Virat Kohli compared the ongoing India lockdown with summer vacations from school during his childhood. He admitted that he used to play a lot of cricket during his vacation and also found time for other sports like football and basketball as well. He also said that he used his vacation time to do his homework on time. He advised kids on the emphasis of doing homework on time as it does not create any unnecessary stress at the end and the fact that studies are as important as sports.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli in RCB

Virat Kohli was slated to reprise his role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the ongoing pandemic and India lockdown forced the Indian board to indefinitely postpone the tournament. IPL 2020 was originally intended to commence on March 29.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (USD$119 million) as of the fiscal year 2019-20. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli’s overall salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (USD $3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the RCB in IPL as well.

