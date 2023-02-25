Virat Kohli Recalls Hilarious In-flight Incident, 'I Want You To Be The Chairman...'

In 2014, India's cricket team had a lackluster tour of England, losing 3-1 in the red-ball series, and their star batsman Virat Kohli's poor performance raised questions about his position in the squad. Despite India's subsequent success in white-ball cricket, Kohli's low scores stayed on people's minds.

As the team was getting ready to fly back to India, a fellow passenger on the plane started giving Kohli and MS Dhoni tips on how to improve their game. Kohli responded with a humorous quip, making it clear that cricket wasn't as easy as playing a video game with cheat codes. The team members then playfully called out for their coach, causing the passenger to take the hint and return to his seat.

"The man first headed to Mahi and started talking about how the team composition should be and MS ignored it efficiently. He then shifted his focus to me and asked me what exactly is going on with my bat," Kohli said on RCB Podcast Season 2.

"The man said that he wanted a hundred from me in the next game. I was young back then and that kind of flicked the switch and I invited him for a conversation. I asked him where he works and he mentioned some company. Then I asked him about his designation and he mentioned that he was some kind of manager. I then replied by saying in the next three years, I want you to be the chairman of the company." Kohli added.

Kohli will return to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the IPL. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Kohli returns to form for India

As far as Kohli's India career is concerned, he has found his mojo back at least in white-ball cricket, where he recently smashed two centuries and took his tally of international hundreds to 74. Kohli is currently playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and has scored 76 runs in two matches at an average of 25.33. Kohli missed out on a half-century in the first innings of the Delhi Test match, where he was dismissed for 44 off 84 balls. Kohli will next be seen in action during the third Test match in Indore, starting March 1.

Image: BCCI