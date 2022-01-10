Virat Kohli Recalls MS Dhoni's Words When Talking About Pant's Shot Selection In 2nd Test

While speaking to the media ahead of the third and final Test match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 11-15, 2022, Team India Test captain Virat Kohli recalled the piece of advice given to him by former skipper MS Dhoni. While Dhoni was famously referred to as 'Captain cool' for various reasons, Kohli explained how the 40-year old's ability to back players in tense situations made him a good leader, a piece of advice that he follows until this day.

In recent times, Rishabh Pant's batting has been heavily criticised, especially after his poor shot selection in the second Test. Kohli recalled Dhoni's advice and explained that he will continue to back Pant as the wicket-keeper is likely to be aware of his mistakes.

Virat Kohli recalls MS Dhoni's advice

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Virat Kohli stated that he and the team management had spoken to Rishabh Pant over his poor dismissal in the second innings of the second Test. The 33-year old added that he is confident that the wicket-keeper will not throw his wicket away in upcoming games and will improve upon his decision-making.

Speaking of MS Dhoni's advice, Kohli said, "MS Dhoni had told me that you should have about 7-8 months between your mistakes. That happens when you reflect on your mistakes and that's something Rishabh does. He will learn going forward, and I am sure he will give big performances in the future."

Pant was criticised in the second innings of the second Test because of the manner in which he threw his wicket away. India were struggling at the crease and needed stability. At such a time, Pant decided to walk down the pitch in an attempt to attack Kagiso Rabada from the third ball of his innings. The 24-year old only managed to get a faint edge on that occasion, with South African wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne taking a simple catch to complete the dismissal.

Kohli added, "About Pant, the batter knows if you played the right shot or not. As long as the individual accepts that responsibility. We have all got out to lose shots for various reasons and it is important that we find out why we did that."

While Pant has been criticised on various occasions in the past as well regarding the manner in which he throws his wicket away, it is this fearless style of batting that has also produced several match-winning knocks in the past. Pant scored an outstanding unbeaten 89-run knock during India's tour of Australia last year to help the team win a historic Test in Gabba. If the Indian wicket-keeper improves his decision-making, he will certainly be a fantastic asset to the team for years to come.

Image: PTI