Virat Kohli Recalls Rahul Dravid's 'Gameplan' During His Epic MCG Knock Against Pakistan

When it comes to playing match-winning innings then there is no bigger name than Virat Kohli in world cricket right now. The right-handed batsman has over the years taken India home countless times. However, when it comes to the topic of what could be the best knock that he had ever played, then the fans and he himself rates the 82-run knock that he played at the T20 World Cup during IND vs PAK match as one of his finest.

Talking about that knock at a PUMA event, Kohli recently revealed what went through his mind when he was out there in the middle of the MCG pitch on October 23, 2022. He also mentioned what the coach Rahul Dravid had told him when India was in deep trouble.

“I still can't make any sense of it. That's a very honest admission. And a lot of people have tried to ask me what were you thinking, how did you plan and I have no answers. The fact of the matter is that I was so much under pressure that my mind had shut off completely by the 12th or 13th over.

"I was going through what I was going through, then I came back in Asia Cup and I was playing well and I felt like wow I'm ready to play to play in this World Cup. At the 10th over mark, we were 31 for 4 and I had just ran Axar out. I was 12 off 25, or something. I remember in the break, Rahul bhai came to me and I don't remember what he said. I swear and I even told him this as well. I told him, ‘I have no idea what you told me in that break because I was zoned out’,” he said.

'I can never explain it and it won't happen ever again': Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli expressed that he just went with the flow during India vs Pakistan match and let his sub conscious took over. Moreover, he also stated that he has no words to explain what took place that night and might never experience it again.

“My mind was spinning so fast...I was like this is worse that it was before. I had spiralled down so far down that there is no comeback from here and that was my honest feeling at the halfway mark. That is when my instinct took over. So when I stopped thinking and planning, whatever God-given talent I have that came to the surface and then I felt like something higher was guiding me. I can't claim any of that. I was trying to do it before as well but it wasn't working. The lesson for me was stop using your mind so much because it actually pushes you away from real magic. What happened that night, I can never explain it and it won't happen ever again.”