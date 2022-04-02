Virat Kohli Recalls Sachin's Three Words Before Walking Out With India At 31/2 In 2011 WC

Even though it has been 11 long years since India lifted the historic 2011 World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the memories will live forever. The MS Dhoni-led side made a record by becoming the first nation to lift the trophy in front of their home crowd.

The 2011 World Cup final marked the second time India lifted the ODI cup, having previously done so in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The 2011 World Cup was also the last time Sachin Tendulkar played in this tournament, having carried "the burden of the nation for 21 years" as Virat Kohli famously put in following the iconic win. In a recent Bold Diaries video posted by RCB's social media handle, Kohli remembers the three words Tendulkar told him when he came in to bat at 31/2.

2011 World Cup final: Kohli remembers Sachin's three words

While speaking in a recent Bold Diaries video posted by RCB's social media handles, Virat Kohli explained how he now understands the staggering contribution made by his idol Sachin Tendulkar to Indian cricket. In the jubilation that followed of winning the 2011 World Cup final, Kohli showcased a heartwarming gesture by carrying Tendulkar on his shoulders as he and his teammates took a victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While recalling Tendulkar's important message while coming out to bat, Kohli said, "I remember the pressure of walking into bat. Sachin and Sehwag both got out. Sachin paaji had a brief chat with me when I walked in. He said 'build a partnership'. We did build a partnership, me and Gautam Gambhir, and we added 90 runs."

April 2nd 2011, that World Cup winning six from Dhoni is etched in every Indian cricket fan’s memory. On its 11th year anniversary, watch Virat, Siraj and other members of the RCB camp tell us what the day meant to them, on @kreditbee presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PURyObVwon — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2022

While chasing a target of 275 against Sri Lanka, Kohli scored 35 runs in the final, a contribution that he believes was perhaps one of the most important of his career despite scoring over 12,300 runs in ODI cricket in 260 matches. He put up an 83-run partnership alongside Gambhir, who scored a match-winning knock of 97 runs before MS Dhoni hit a quickfire 91 off just 79 deliveries to help India get over the line.

On his contribution in helping his side win the 2011 World Cup final, Kohli added, "Probably the most valuable 35 that I scored in my cricketing career. I was very happy that I was a part of putting the team back on track, and contributed in whatever way I could. The thrill of winning the World Cup was something unbelievable. The whole atmosphere of the crowd singing Vande Mataram and Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikander's song, it was a surreal moment and that's something that's is still so fresh in our memories."

The 33-year old concluded his statements by lauding his idol Tendulkar, stating that the Master Blaster's achievements were so "great" that the rest of the players could just try their best to come close to continuing the legacy the 48-year old left behind. "His legacy had to be taken forward and those were massive shoes to fill. I think we have all tried to contribute to Indian cricket close to what he can but I think his achievements are so great and so far-fetched and done over such a long period of time that it feels surreal to actually be in that process. After 11 years, I stand here. I said what I said back then but now I understand the weight of those expectations."