Team India on Saturday suffered yet another horrific batting collapse and lost the third Test to England by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley, Leeds. With India's loss to England, the five-match Test series is levelled 1-1 and the next match is slated to take place at the Oval. However, there are many concerns that have been raised in the Indian camp especially in terms of batting. Skipper Virat Kohli, too, acknowledged the batting worries of Team India in the post-match presentation and asked the top-order to step up in the upcoming Test matches.

Virat Kohli on India's Headingley defeat

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli shed light on Team India's batting collapse in the first innings after winning the toss and also expressed that he possess no regrets on his decision to bat first.

"We knew we were up against it when we were out for 80 and the opposition put up a big score. We put up crucial partnerships and saw the day through, but the pressure from the English bowlers was brilliant this morning and we did not respond well. No regrets on the toss, it was good to bat on but England bowling was relentless"." said Kohli.

Team India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test. Virat Kohli expressed worries over India's batting and asked the top-order to step up in the coming matches as not every time lower-order can bail the team out.

"You could say that we don't have enough batting depth, but the top order has to give enough runs to the lower middle order to step up. The lower order cannot bail the team out all the time. We don't have much other than the batting in the second innings to take from this game in terms of positives," added Kohli.

From 215-2 to 278 -10, Team India lost 8 wickets for just 63 runs within 100 minutes on Day 4 at Headingley.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4

England's bowlers came out all guns blazing on Saturday and wrapped the third Test up against India in the opening session itself. And skipper Joe Root believes it was a clinical show from the boys as the team registered an innings victory to level the five-match series 1-1 with two games to go.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson taking five wickets. Team India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in their first innings on the opening day of the third Test. England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs.

For his brilliant five-wicket haul, Ollie Robinson was chosen as the player of the match.

