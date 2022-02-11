Virat Kohli Records Another Dubious Achievement As His Poor Run With Bat Continues

Former India skipper Virat Kohli returned with another disappointing outing for India in the middle, as he walked back to the pavilion after facing just two balls and without scoring a single run in the third ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He scored the highest of 18 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series after scoring eight runs in the first ODI and returned for a duck on Friday. Following Kohli’s duck, while Indian cricket fans expressed their views on social media, the cricketer made headlines for achieving a few unwanted records.

The former skipper finished the series against the Caribbean squad with a total of 26 runs to his credit, as he failed to cross the 20 runs mark. Having failed to score a single half-century in the series, this was the first time since 2015, that Kohli didn’t score a fifty or a hundred in a bilateral series. At the same time, his tally of 26 runs is also his lowest tally of runs since same Bangladesh vs India series in 2015.

Kohli scored a total of 49 runs against Bangladesh in the three-match series and crossed the 50-runs mark regularly in every series until now. Meanwhile, he scored his last century in the ODI format during the series against West Indies in 2019-20 and has failed to hit a century in the seven bilateral series that have followed. Kohli has played 260 ODIs for India so far in his career and has hit 43 centuries in the process scoring a total of 12311 runs. While fans await his 71st international century, it is time for the Indian cricketer to free his mind and focus solely on his batting.

What followed Virat Kohli's duck in the IND vs WI 3rd ODI?

Meanwhile, on the match front, Shikhar Dhawan was the next batter to fall on Friday as India were reduced to 42/3 inside 10 overs. A 110-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant made India cross 150 runs before Pant was dismissed on 56 runs. Suryakumar Yadav walked back after adding six runs while Iyer fell on the individual score of 80 runs. At the time of writing the article India have scored 227 runs at the loss of six wickets after 44 overs in the first innings with all-rounders Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar in the middle.

Image: bcci.tv