Virat Kohli Reportedly Refused To Play Farewell Test As Captain: 'That's Not How I Am'

Batting great Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing world on Saturday after he announced his sudden decision to step down as India's Test captain. Kohli's announcement came a day after India suffered a humiliating defeat in the third Test match against South Africa. Kohli's decision to resign as Test captain shocked cricket fans all over the world because of his impeccable record while leading the Indian side in the longest format of the game.

Now, reports have emerged suggesting that Kohli was offered a farewell match by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) after he informed the body of his decision to step down as Test captain. According to Hindustan Times, the BCCI offered a farewell match to Kohli and asked him to lead the Indian squad one last time in his 100th Test match. However, it has been learnt that Kohli refused to accept the offer saying, "One match makes no difference. That's not how I am".

Kohli is so far the most successful Test captain India has ever had. Under Kohli's captaincy, India played a total of 68 Test matches of which the side won 40, drew 11, and lost 17 games. It was Kohli who led the Indian side to its maiden Test series win in Australia in 2018. Kohli also won a Test series in Sri Lanka and West Indies. Earlier this year, Kohli guided the Indian side to secure an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series against England.

Kohli-BCCI rift

Earlier, Kohli was involved in a tussle with the BCCI concerning his white-ball captaincy. Kohli stepped down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup in 2021. Following his decision to resign as T20I captain, Kohli was sacked as India's ODI skipper. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly later claimed that Kohli was asked not to relinquish the T20I captaincy but he didn't listen which is why the selectors decided to appoint a new ODI skipper too as they didn't want "too much leadership".

Kohli later came out and contradicted Ganguly by saying he was never asked by the BCCI to not step down as T20I captain. Kohli also alleged that he was only informed about the change in leadership in the 50-over format just half-and-hour before his call with selectors to pick a squad for the South Africa series. Following Kohli's statement, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma said Kohli was requested on multiple occasions to not leave the T20I captaincy but he refused.

Image: BCCI

