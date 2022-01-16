Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah, speaking to Republic TV, put forth his views on Virat Kohli's sudden decision to resign from Test captaincy. The Indian batter had earlier yesterday sent shockwaves around the cricketing work with his decision. Niranjan Shah believes that Virat's decision was a personal one and does not think the BCCI asked him to step down as the skipper.

"Virat Kohli's decision to step down and not captain the Indian cricket team is his personal decision. I don't think any decision has come from the BCCI. There isn't a Test series at the moment, so he has taken his own decision and might have his personal reason. He's a great player and will (continue to) be a great asset to the Indian team." he said

Shah went on to add that he feels the BCCI had no problem with him continuing as the Test captain but it looks like Virat had his reasons not to continue. "When the whole controversy started, Virat did not want to be the captain of the T20 side, so the BCCI decided to have a common captain for both formats of white-ball cricket (T20I and ODI) allowing him to continue as the Test captain. But after the South Africa series, Virat resigned from Test cricket captaincy as well and will have his own reason for the same. I personally am unaware if he had informed the board before or came with his own decision in front of the media. "

When further asked to comment on Anushka Sharma's statement on Virat Kohli resignation and asked if there was something that wasn't meeting the eye, Niranjan Shah said he has nothing to comment on that front and that captaincy is a cycle and captains keep changing.

"I don't have to comment on what Anushka Sharma has to say but after all in cricket, hinges are always coming up and everyone has their own way of expressing it. If he doesn't want to captain, the board cannot force him. It's a personal decision and there are other people who can take over. This is a cycle and nothing under it or special," Shah said.

Virat Kohli's resignation: Niranjan Shah backs Rohit Sharma to lead India

When asked about Virat's successor, Niranjan Shah put his weight behind Rohit Sharma and said that he is capable of managing the team across all formats. "Rohit Sharma is there, he will manage all three formats of the game and I think we will have to wait because I think he can captain the team for the next 4-5 years and then there are so many youngsters that are coming up and the BCCI will have to find a new talent."

When further asked if Rohit Sharma's age (34) will play a factor, Niranjan Shah said "Rohit Shamra is a great player, he has been in the team for a very long time and for a minimum of 4-5 years he can be a captain, there is no doubt about it."

