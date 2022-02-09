Virat Kohli Retains 2nd Position, Rohit Sharma Jumps To 3rd In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official social media handles on Wednesday and shared the updated ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings. As per the batting rankings, India's limited-overs skipper, Rohit Sharma, has closed the gap with former skipper Virat Kohli, who sits second in the standings.

Rohit gained valuable points by scoring an impressive half-century in the first ODI between India and West Indies, a part of West Indies’ tour of India 2022. While India lock horns with the Caribbean squad in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, Rohit ranks third with 807 points, while Kohli finds himself with 828 points.

Rohit Sharma's heroics in the IND vs WI 1st ODI

Rohit’s rise in the rankings comes after he played an outstanding knock of 60 runs in his first match as the full-time limited skipper of India. Courtesy of his knock on February 6, India cruised to victory by four wickets, while Kohli had yet another forgettable outing. Kohli scored eight runs off four balls before walking back to the pavilion.

Babar Azam leads the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings

Meanwhile, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam sits at the top of the rankings with 873 points. While they were no changes in the first eight positions, Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root forced their way into the Top-10, as Caribbean batter Shai Hope lost out valuable points and slipped out of the Top-10.

In the ODI Bowling Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah is the only player in the Top-10 list, while Ravindra Jadeja sits eighth in the ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Average outings for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in IND vs WI 2nd ODI

In the ongoing second ODI between India and West Indies, Rohit had a turnaround of things for him as he scored five runs off eight balls after coming out to bat with first-time-opener Rishabh Pant. Pant was joined by Kohli at the middle and both batters added 30 runs off 49 balls before the wicketkeeper was dismissed by Odean Smith. Kohli also got dismissed in the same over after contributing 18 runs off 30 balls,

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav made a small comeback by adding 90 runs off 106 balls for the fourth wicket before Rahul was dismissed, one run short of his half-century. At the time of writing this article, Suryakumar had crossed his half-century with three boundaries.

India was batting at 164/4 after 37 overs in the first innings.

(Image: BCCI)