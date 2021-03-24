Virat Kohli Retains 'Numero Uno' Spot In Recently-released ICC ODI Rankings For Batsmen

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the number one spot in the recently-released ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen. Kohli occupies the 'Numero Uno' spot with 868 rating points in his tally. Meanwhile, his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam takes the second spot with 837 points, while his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma (836) grabs the third position. Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor (810), Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch (791) occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Others in the Top 10 list

Veteran South African batsman as well as former skipper Faf du Plessis is at the sixth position with 790 points while England's white-ball specialist Jonny Bairstow (775) takes the seventh spot. Explosive Aussie opener David Warner (773), West Indies batting superstar Shai Hope (773), and, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (757) occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively to complete the batsman's rankings in the 50-overs format.

Coming back to Kohli, he scored an impactful half-century in Team India's first One Day International of this year when the Men In Blue had locked horns with England in the first ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Kohli went on to register his 61st half-century in ODI cricket. However, when it appeared that the 'Run Machine' would play an impactful knock, his stay at the crease was cut short and he had to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

In the 33rd over of the first innings that was bowled by Mark Wood. On the very first delivery, Wood had bowled a fullish one on the middle and off stump as Kohli played the lofted flick shot to the mid-wicket region. Nonetheless, he did not time the ball well as it one straight into the hands of all-rounder Moeen Ali who took an easy catch in the deep as Virat stood in disbelief for a while before walking back to the dressing room for a 60-ball 56 to his name.

As his lofted flick shot eventually sent him back, Virat Kohli's wait for his 71st international century and 44th in ODIs prolonged. The batting megastar had not scored a century in any format of the game in the year gone by. In fact, he had scored his last hundred against Bangladesh during a pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019, and 16 months since then, Kohli has failed to breach the three-figure mark.