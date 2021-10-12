Virat Kohli Retraces His Captaincy Journey For RCB; 'revisits Special Moments'

Although Virat Kohli's last match as the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended in defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he still has his head up high. KKR chased down the target of 139 runs set by RCB with two balls to spare to win the eliminator match.

With Kohli stepping down as the captain of RCB, the 32-year old reflected on his 'special moments,' and explained why he feels such a strong sense of loyalty to the franchise.

Virat Kohli reveals 'special moments' in his RCB career

In one of RCB's latest bold diaries videos, Virat Kohli got emotional while stating his last words as RCB captain. "It is a bit of an emotional moment for me because I have led this franchise for so long. And I have tried my absolute best to make the team win, to get us a title. Unfortunately, that could not happen, but such is life. I have no complaints. I only have gratitude for the opportunity that RCB has given me. And I am happy that I was able to give everything I had. As I said, some things are not meant to be. I am ever so grateful for everything I have been able to do as captain for RCB and the opportunity I had," said the 32-year old.

Skipper opens up about the relationship he has had with RCB, the highs and the lows, the thoughts in his mind after leading RCB for one final time, the support he’s got from fans and much more in this emotional video after last night’s match.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/TPLZC8NIp2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021

When it came to revealing his special moments, he said, "Well, you obviously sit back and remember all the games when the team found inspiration to come back and win tough games. And then turn things around, and make the playoffs or those crucial matches that you win, especially at home. The ones in Bengaluru were the most amazing, and those are something that are so so special."

Kohli thanked the fans in his last words and said that he never felt any pressure from them or the senior management. Because of the support he had throughout, Kohli insisted that he chooses to remain loyal to RCB. However, he did admit that it is very difficult to keep 'the right perspective' when things are not going their way.

Virat Kohli's career as RCB captain

Virat Kohli ended his stint with the most number of runs and hundreds for any captain in IPL history. The 32-year old amassed a staggering 4871 runs, at an average of 41.99. He scored five centuries and 35 fifties. Moreover, he led his team to 66 victories in 140 matches. The team reached the playoffs on three occasions under him in 2015, 2020 and 2021, with their best-ever finish coming in 2016. On that occasion, they finished as runners-up for the third time.