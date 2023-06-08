Virat Kohli recently reflected on his learnings from MS Dhoni, a former India captain and legendary cricketer. Kohli acknowledged the reality that as a leader, it is impossible to please everyone all the time. This understanding is a valuable lesson in leadership, where decisions and directions may not always align with the immediate comfort of individuals within the team, according to Kohli, who claimed to have learnt this from his predecessor Dhoni.

Virat Kohli emphasized the importance of prioritizing the team's vision over individual preferences or comfort. He recognized that not everyone may immediately embrace the intensity or the methods of the leader's approach. Some individuals may seek their own ways to adapt and find comfort within the team environment. However, Kohli added that the need to stay focused on the shared plan and vision will lead the team to success.

"One thing that I have learnt from MS and other people that I have seen lead also is that you cannot make everyone happy all the time. This is the absolute truth. And why that happens because certain individuals don't buy into the intensity of what you are saying immediately so they try and find their own comfortable ways which you have to ignore because the vision is priority. It's not saying that I am going to run things like this. I have been given a responsibility, this is the plan because this plan is what I feel will take us to the top," Kohli said.

Kohli as captain of Team India

Kohli was one of the most successful captains to lead India in the sport of cricket. He became the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia. Under Kohli's leadership, India also became one of the top Test-playing nations, winning the mace three consecutive times from 2017 to 2019. India also reached the final of the World Test Championship in the inaugural season.

Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian T20I side after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. He was then sacked as India's ODI captain by the BCCI, led by former president Sourav Ganguly, who said the selectors wanted only one captain across white-ball formats. The decision did not sit down well with Kohli, who gave up the red-ball captaincy as well.

