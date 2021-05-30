Virat Kohli Reveals Big 'secret' About Team India While Interacting With Fans On Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday held a 'Ask me anything' session with his fans and followers on social media, answering previously unknown things about himself and other concerned people. When asked by one of his followers to share a "secret" about the current Indian men's national cricket team, Kohli revealed that his teammates, including himself, are just a "bunch of pranksters". The follower asked, "One secret about the Indian cricket team which you can share", to that Kohli replied, "We are actually a bunch of pranksters".

Kohli explains meaning of Vamika

Kohli also answered a few more questions regarding his diet, his fitness regime, his family, and his Team India mentor MS Dhoni. When asked to share the latest picture of his daughter Vamika and to explain the meaning of her name, Kohli said he and Anushka have decided not to expose their child to social media before she is mature enough to make her own decisions. He further added, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga". One of the followers asked Kohli to define his relationship with former India skipper MS Dhoni in two words, to which the Delhi batsman wrote, "Trust, respect".

Kohli was also asked to pick the funniest, smartest, and shyest people he knows in Team India or the RCB dressing room. While answering the question, Kohli dubbed his Team India mate Yuzvendra Chahal as the "funniest" and his RCB friends AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson as "smartest" and "very shy" respectively.

Kohli and the rest of the Indian Test squad are currently quarantining at a hotel in Mumbai, from where they will leave for England early next week. Kohli is all set to lead Team India against the Kiwis in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played in Southampton starting June 18. The Indian squad will arrive in the UK on June 3, where they will undergo a mandatory isolation period before resuming training.

(Image Credit: PTI)

