Virat Kohli Reveals BIG Secret Behind Dealing With Expectations From Cricket Fans: WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli has carved a niche for himself at the international level with sheer consistency. However, with the enormous following for the sport in a country like India, it could be a daunting task to deal with the massive expectations and not let them impact one's game. Kohli recently revealed how he manages to handle the weight of expectations.

In a conversation with batting counterpart, Steve Smith, the Indian captain mentioned how it is extremely challenging to focus on the expectations surrounding him. The superstar cricketer undoubtedly enjoys a loyal fanbase, and he reckons that it could get a toll on his overall performance if he were to focus on what people want him to achieve on the field. Moreover, Indian cricket fans are abundant in number and really passionate about the sport, which makes it even more difficult.

The 32-year-old was asked by Steve Smith to reveal his thought process regarding the same. Kohli pointed out how even in the Indian Premier League fans get behind a franchise and expect them to do wonders. The same is the case when the batsman walks in to bat in the national colours as well, only the number of fans would probably multiply.

The prolific run-scorer revealed that it practically is impossible to think of the expectations while playing the game. According to Kohli, if he focuses on the hopes and expectations, he is guaranteed to fail. While he admitted that is tough not to put the expectations into consideration, but it is in the best interest of the team as well as for him if he would rather focus on his game.

Virat Kohli records in world cricket

The cricketer came into the limelight after he led India to a momentous championship win in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2008. His heroics in the competition fast-tracked his entry into the Indian side the very same year. The batsman has proved his mettle across all formats and has established himself as a champion cricketer. He has fared outstandingly in international cricket.

In 86 Test matches, the batsman has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.6. He has smashed 27 tons in the longer format. The star batsman averaged above 50 in all three formats. In ODI cricket, he became the fastest player to cross the 12000-run mark. In 251 matches, Kohli has 12040 runs to his name with 43 centuries. In 85 T20Is, Kohli has 2928 runs.

India vs Australia live: India vs Australia 1st Test

The Indian captain won the toss and elected to bat first. The side lost both their openers cheaply, and the pressure was on Kohli to play a captain's knock. The player thrived under pressure and played brilliantly for his 74. After Day 1, the Indian team has piled up 233 runs and have lost six wickets. Fans in India can catch India vs Australia live telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

