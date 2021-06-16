Virat Kohli Reveals Football Team He Is Most Likely To Cheer For During The Euro 2020

Indian captain Virat Kohli is an avid football fan. Time and again, the cricketer has expressed his admiration for the sport through his social media activities and it is quite evident that he closely follows the game. Kohli supports Juventus because of his adulation for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo although he also shares a great camaraderie with Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

Virat Kohli backs Germany to win Euro 2020

However, Virat Kohli's favourite football team is Germany. Over the years, Kohli has expressed his love for the team on his social media handles. Germany are currently busy with Euro 2020 and the Indian cricket captain is backing the Germans to life the Euro 2020 trophy.

Germany have got off to a dismal start in their Euro 2020 campaign. On Tuesday, Germany were beaten 0-1 by world champions France in their Group F clash at Allianz Arena in Munich. The solitary goal that Gemrnay conceded was a result of an own goal by defender Mat Hummels. Germany will now take on Ronaldo's Portugal on Saturday, June 19.

Euro 2020's Group F is considered the 'Group of Death' by several pundits and journalists because of the star-studded teams in this group. Group F contains 2018 World Cup winners France, 2014 World Cup winners Germany, Euro 2016 winners Portugal alongside Hungary, who came into this competition 11 games undefeated. With such star-studded line-ups in each team, none of the teams can afford to drop any cheap points to the other.

With that in mind, Hummels' own goal for Germany is even more painful as that was the only goal scored in the game. France's Paul Pogba gave a sublime long ball to Lucas Hernandez on the left-wing, who attempted to find someone in the box with a powerful pass. Hummels, who was aware of the danger with Kylian Mbappe just behind him waiting for a tap in, attempted to clear the ball only to put it in his own net. This was the first own goal conceded by Germany in the history of the Euros.

Germany squad for Euro 2020: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Florian Neuhaus, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, Leroy Sane, ntonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Kevin Volland, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch.

Virat Kohli looks to win maiden ICC title as captain

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

