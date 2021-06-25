Virat Kohli Reveals His Biggest Worry For Rishabh Pant After WTC Final 2021 Loss

The New Zealand team created history on Wednesday after becoming the WTC Final 2021 winner which made them the first World Test Champion team as the Kiwis defeated India by 8 wickets. The Indian batting line-up failed to score the necessary runs in their 2nd innings that were required for a defendable total and it was only Rishabh Pant who managed to play a significant knock. Considering the playing style of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli has revealed his biggest concern for the wicketkeeper-batsman after the WTC Final loss.

Virat Kohli reveals his biggest concern about Rishabh Pant

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli said that Rishabh Pant is just going to be a very expressive player whenever he gets an opportunity. According to Virat Kohli, whenever there is a situation that needs to be understood, Pant assesses it really well. He also said that when things don't come off, a person can say that it was an error of judgment and that is acceptable in sport.

Virat Kohli then revealed his biggest concern about Rishabh Pant as the Indian team will be embarking on their next Test series against England. The Indian captain said that they don't want Rishabh Pant to lose his positivity or his optimism in changing the situation for the team. Virat Kohli feels that Rishabh Pant’s USP lies over there, and he added that they will definitely continue to back him to play that way and find ways to put pressure on the opposition and find ways to score runs, which is his natural game.

India vs New Zealand final highlights

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict Virat Kohli and co. for a score of 170 runs. India vs New Zealand final highlights saw Rishabh Pant play a significant knock of 41 runs from 88 balls. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets.

Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the WTC Final 2021 winner.

India vs England 2021 schedule

After the WTC Final, Virat Kohli and co. will face England in a 5-match Test series where India vs England 2021 schedule will start from August 4. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep). The England team lost its recent Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 whereas the Indian team faced defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final.

