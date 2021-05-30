Virat Kohli Reveals His Most Recent Google Search & It Concerns His Favourite Footballer

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday held a questions and answers session with his fans and followers on social media platform Instagram. During the session, one of the followers asked Kohli to reveal the last thing he looked for on search engine Google, to which the 32-year-old replied, "Cristiano Ronaldo transfer". Kohli revealed that the last thing he searched on Google was about Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours of the Juventus forward's transfer to Manchester United. Those who follow Kohli must know that the Indian cricketing superstar is a big football junkie and a huge fan of Ronaldo.

Kohli's 'Ask me anything' session

The Indian cricketer also took a few other questions from fans and followers, who asked on topics concerning his health, diet, family, relationship with mentor MS Dhoni, etc. One user asked him to define his relationship with Dhoni in just two words, to which Kohli responded, "Trust, respect". When asked to share the latest picture of his daughter Vamika and to explain the meaning of her name, Kohli said he and Anushka have decided not to expose their child to social media as of yet before adding, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga".

Kohli also revealed a secret about the current Indian cricket team that nobody knows outside the squad. Kohli said the team consists of a "bunch of pranksters". Kohli also picked the funniest, smartest, and shyest people from team India and RCB dressing room. Kohli dubbed Yuzvendra Chahal as the "funniest", while named AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson as "smartest" and "very shy" respectively.

Kohli and the rest of the Indian Test squad are currently quarantining at a hotel in Mumbai, from where they will leave for England early next week. Kohli is all set to lead Team India against the Kiwis in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played in Southampton starting June 18. The Indian squad will arrive in the UK on June 3, where they will undergo a mandatory isolation period before resuming training.

IMAGE: PTI

