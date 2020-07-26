'Baking Birthday Cake For Wife Anushka': Virat Kohli Reveals His Standout Quarantine Story

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, while speaking to Mayank Agarwal on Monday, revealed his favorite quarantine memory. BCCI on Sunday posted a short clip of the second part of the conversation between Kohli and Mayank of 'Open Nets With Mayank'.

Recalling Anuskha Sharma's birthday, Kohli stated that baking a cake for his wife was his most special memory, adding that it turned out to be good in the very first attempt and she told him that she loved the cake.

“I baked a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka’s birthday. That would be a standout quarantine story for me because I had never baked earlier. It turned out to be good in the very first attempt and she told me that she loved the cake, which is very very special."

The coronavirus pandemic has brought everything in the world to a halt. Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been keeping fans updated as they share several hilarious videos created during the lockdown period on their social media.

Virat Kohli opens up about England 2014 tour

Virat Kohli also opens up about England 2014 tour, speaking about it on Mayank Agarwal’s show which has been uploaded by the BCCI online, Virat Kohli revealed the intricacies of the situation, while also shedding light on the role played by Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and then coach Duncan Fletcher during that time. Virat Kohli explained that during the tour, it was his hip position that was proving to be problematic. He accepted that the problem in his batting technique arose from the fact that he was not adjusting to the conditions and was rigid about what he wanted to do.

Elaborating more on the situation, Virat Kohli admitted that while the journey was long and painful, he quickly realised that his right hip was the issue.

