Virat Kohli Reveals How He Transformed Himself From 'Disaster' To 'Master' In England

As Team India has started its training session to take on New Zealand in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final on June 18, skipper Virat Kohli has recalled his disastrous 2014 England Tour. Speaking at an informal chat show on Hotstar, Virat Kohli revealed that the memories of the 2014 series against England remained in his mind for almost two years. Virat Kohli had returned with scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6, and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.50 in his ten innings and then cemented that with 0, 40, 1 not out and 13 in ODIs.

Virat Kohli reveals how Australia Tour changed his mindset to play in England

During the informal talk show, Virat Kohli on a lighter note said that 'till June 2018 I was a disaster in England then in August I became a master'. Recalling his disastrous run in England in 2014, Virat Kohli said, "Till one to one and half year it kept coming in my mind how this can happen on a tour. I did not even cross 150 runs on the tour. So I was really down and out on the tour."

He continued, "But after that Australia Tour, I told myself even if I don't score runs in England ever in my life it is fine to me. I don't have to go everywhere and prove that I fit in their tick mark. But when we went in 2018, the intent was right, I did not go there with my ego that I will show anyone. I just thought if the conditions are such I am gonna respect the condition. If I will look like like a fool I will look like a fool but I am gonna stand there and get set."

Virat Kohli also added that the secret of success in England is to play the ball close to the body and respect the conditions.

How Virat Kohli became the 'Master' in England?

After disappointing with the bat during a 1-3 defeat for India in 2014, Virat Kohli scored 15 hundreds (four of those came in Australia) including six double hundreds. Virat Kohli also became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four successive series. 2018 tour was Virat Kohli's opportunity to show the world that he could score runs in swinging conditions of England, where he struggled in 2014. In 5 Test, Kohli scored 593 runs at an average of 59.30 and finished the series as the highest run-getter. He also scored two centuries including a 103 in the third Test as India defeat England at Trent Bridge. In fact, during the 2018 series Virat Kohli was not even dismissed by James Anderson even once. During the 2014 series, Kohli was dismissed by Anderson four times.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)