Virat Kohli Reveals How ICC's Revised Rules Motivated Team India To Earn WTC Final Berth

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the team had already qualified for the finale in their minds. In fact, Virat Kohli mentioned that the Indian team was confident of qualifying for the summit clash of the WTC even before the percentage of points (POP) system was introduced.

India and New Zealand will be locking horns in a one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Earlier, the two teams with the most points in the ICC World Test Championship points table were originally supposed to cement their place in the ICC WTC finals. However, when cricketing events came to a standstill last year due to the global pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revised the rules by officially confirming that the top two teams with the highest win percentage in the Test championship league round will be eligible to feature in the final.

Virat Kohli on qualifying for WTC Final

“It wasn’t supposed to be a topsy turvy ride, to be honest. When you were sitting at home and rules changed suddenly and you get confused about what happened. Without anyone’s control, we did not miss or choose to miss any series through the course of this WTC. We pretty much played everything that was there and presented to us,” said Virat Kohli while speaking to ANI during a virtual press conference.

“In our mind, we had qualified way before things got complicated anyway. However, that just gave us more determination and more clarity as to where we want to go and what we want to achieve. So looking back now probably was a good thing that happened as there was no room for complacency. If we would have qualified earlier maybe we would have relaxed a little bit. The situation allowed us to be more hungry and more determined and know exactly what was going to be and we used that as a fueling factor and motivation to keep moving forward,” the Indian skipper added.

Can Virat Kohli the captain get third time lucky?

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will also be looking forward to winning his first major ICC title as a captain. The batting megastar was a key member of India's World Cup 2011, and, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs as a player but has not managed to prove his mettle as a skipper in marquee tournaments. Kohli who was named India's full-time captain in January 2007 has led the Men In Blue in two ICC events. India finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after a humiliating 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan and were knocked out from the 2019 World Cup post a heartbreaking loss to dark horses New Zealand in a rain-curtailed semi-final that was played for two days.