Virat Kohli Reveals Most Underrated Part Of His Fitness Routine; 'Absolute Game Changer'

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to his official Instagram handle to reveal the "most underrated and important part" of his fitness routine, calling it an "absolute game changer." Kohli shared a picture of his workout session on the social media platform, where he can be seen doing the foam rolling exercise to release his trigger points. Kohli dubbed it to be the most underrated and important part of his fitness routine.

"The most underrated and important part of my fitness routine now. Foam rolling and trigger point release. Absolute game changer," Kohli wrote in the caption of his post.

Kohli was last seen in action during the first T20I game between India and South Africa on Wednesday. The right-handed batter failed to replicate his good form from the previous match and got out for 3 off 9 balls off Anrich Nortje's bowling. Kohli recently broke several records while playing the T20I series against Australia. He has become the second-highest run-scorer for India in white-ball cricket. Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid to achieve the feat in limited overs cricket.

India vs South Africa

As far as the first T20I between India and South Africa is concerned, the Men in Blue won the game by 8 wickets with 20 balls remaining. Indian bowlers Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh wreaked havoc in the powerplay as they picked 5 wickets between them. While Chahar picked two wickets, Arshdeep scalped three to his name. Thanks to their incredible bowling spell, India managed to restrict South Africa to a low total of 106 runs.

Batting second, India chased down the target in 16.4 overs. After losing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on in the innings, KL Rahul forged a crucial partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to help India finish the chase. The duo registered a half-century each to hand India an 8-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest. Arshdeep was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell with the ball.

India are slated to lock horns against the Proteas in the second T20I on Sunday. The match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams have already reached Assam to start preparations for the second game.

Image: BCCI

