Virat Kohli Reveals Name Of THIS Legendary Bowler Who Would Have Troubled Him In The Past

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of this generation with numerous batting records to his name that include having breached 22,000 international runs, 70 international centuries, 43 ODI hundreds (second-fastest after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who has 49 to his name in the 50-overs format), becoming the first & only batsman to breach the 3,000 run mark in T20Is, etc.

However, Virat Kohli himself has admitted that there is one bowler who would given him nightmares and he is known as the 'Sultan of Swing'.

'Wasim Akram': Virat Kohli

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a passionate cricket fan had asked Virat Kohli to name a bowler from the past who would have troubled him to which 'VK' had no hesitation in taking Wasim Akram's name.

Virat Kohli on Kyle Jamieson

During the same interactive session, Virat Kohli also spoke about New Zealand's emerging pacer and RCB's new recruit Kyle Jamieson. While answering a fan's question, the batting icon went on to term the tall speedster Kyle Jamieson as a 'Very shy' person in the RCB camp.

Wasim Akram's successful cricketing career

In a successful as well as a controversial cricketing career that spanned for two decades, Wasim Akram had represented Pakistan at the highest level in 104 Tests and 356 One Day Internationals from 1984 to 2003 where he registered 414 & 502 scalps respectively.

The 'Sultan of Swing' had represented the Men In Green in five editions of the World Cup (1987, 1992, 1996, 1999 & 2003) respectively. He was an integral part of the Pakistan squad that won their first and only World Cup in 1992 and had also led Pak to the finals in the 99 edition where they went down to Steve Waugh's Australia in a one-sided contest.

The left-arm quick had also captained Pakistan in the 1996 edition of the showpiece event where they were defending their title. However, he missed the quarterfinal match against arch-rivals India that was contested at Bangalore's Chinnaswamy Stadium citing a side strain injury just moments before the toss as opening batsman Aamer Sohail was named stand-in-captain. Pakistan lost the match by 39 runs and crashed out of the tournament.