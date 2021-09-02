Virat Kohli Reveals Reason Behind Umesh Yadav And Shardul Thakur's Selection For 4th Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed the reason for leaving out experienced pacers Ishant Sharma, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday, and Mohammed Shami from the playing XI of the fourth Test against England at the Oval. India have brought back Umesh Yadav, who last featured in 2020, and Shardul Thakur in the lineup with Kohli mentioning that Ishant and Shami are suffering from niggles.

After being put to bat first by England skipper Joe Root, Kohli stated that he was also looking to field first but the team is prepared for any situation. He also clarified the reason for dropping Ishant and Shami. “Two changes – Ishant and Shami have niggles – Umesh and Shardul are back. For us, it's about partnerships, we can't focus too much on individuals,” said Virat Kohli at the toss.

The Indian skipper also hailed the efforts of openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for giving the ideal start and laying the perfect foundation throughout the series. With just two Tests left, Kohli is confident that India will put their 100 per cent and try to capture the series. "The opening partnership has been amazing for us, it's about getting together as batsmen. A few days left on this tour, the series is poised beautifully, and no shortage of effort, for sure,” added Kohli.

Why is Ravindra Jadeja playing ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin?

Ravichandran Ashwin has once again failed to make it into the playing XI as he has been left out of the Indian lineup once again. Virat Kohli justified the selection at the toss for sticking with Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ashwin. Kohli opined that the footmarks developed by the four seamers would help Jadeja against the four left-handed batters in the English lineup. He also stated that Jadeja brings a balance with the bat at the No.7 position.

“England has four left-handers, so a good match-up for Jadeja, with our seamers bowling over the wicket. Also factors in his balance at No.7,” said Virat Kohli. However, the decision to leave out Ashwin hasn’t been taken well by the fans and experts who believe the ace spinner should have been included in the lineup.

