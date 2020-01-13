Virat Kohli Lifts Lid On Sizzling Rivalry With Ace-pacer Jasprit Bumrah In The Nets

Virat Kohli talked about Jasprit Bumrah during the media interaction ahead of the first ODI against Australia which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

''Well, Bumrah has been playing for the team for the last four years now and this is the second time ever probably I have got out in the net hitting a few against him and not getting out. One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and one was today. So, I am glad that it was the last ball of the net session because he ran back to his mark and I got out of the nets'' said Virat Kohli.

''But yeah, it is a fun sort of a competition. He is probably according to me is the most skillful bowler in the world in any format of the game and to play against him, he brings match-intensity in the nets. I can assure you that he is not shy from hitting us on the head or targetting our ribs every now and then so he is a proper bowler and it's always nice to play against in the nets.

I challenge myself to play against him. Not everyday do you get to hit boundaries off Jasprit and today I did it so I am happy. You can ask him next time, I am sure he will be very happy'', he added.

Australia tour of India

Australia will be visiting India for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The second and third ODIs will be played at Saurashtra and Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17 and 19 respectively. The last time Aaron Finch & Co. had visited India in early 2019, they ended up winning the five-match One Day series after having lost the first two games. This was their first bilateral ODI series win after January 2017 and their first ODI series win in India since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue had lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time at home since 2015 by the virtue of this defeat.

