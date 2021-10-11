Virat Kohli Reveals Two Reasons Behind Giving Up RCB Captaincy Post-IPL 2021

At the start of the IPL 2021, Virat Kohli had announced that this season will be his last as RCB captain, taking many fans by surprise. The statement came just days after Kohli announced that he will step down as captain of the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup.

In a short clip posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli disclosed two reasons behind his decision of stepping down. Virat Kohli mentioned that one reason that prompted him to take his decision was his increasing workload, while the other being that he did not want to be dishonest towards his responsibilities.

"There were two things. The main factor was workload, and then, I did not want to be dishonest towards my responsibilities. If I am unable to give 120% towards my responsibilities, then I would rather leave it. I have never been the kind of person who will just hold on to things for the sake of it. I am the kind of person who is not attached to anything" Kohli said.

The player has never won an IPL season up until now, but the RCB do stand a chance, having qualified for the playoffs. The captain will sure hope that he can end his stint on a high note. For the RCB to have a chance at winning the trophy, they got to start today by winning the RCB vs KKR Eliminator clash.

The winner of today's game will face the Delhi Capitals in a fight for a place in the IPL 2021 Final, while the losing team will be eliminated.

"I would love to finish with a trophy," says AB de Villiers

Meanwhile, former South African AB de Villiers spoke about RCB's trophy drought and added that he would love to win the IPL trophy before bidding farewell to the sport. "We all want trophies. There's no question about that. I would love to finish with a trophy at some stage. If that doesn't happen, that's not the only ultimate goal. I would love it if I influenced people's lives and helped them in some way. I think that's the way we want to play our cricket. Yes, it would be great to win a trophy, but we want our fans to love the way we play our cricket" AB de Villiers said.

