Virat Kohli Reveals Unknown Facts, Discloses The One Sport He Is Really Afraid To Try

Team India cricket superstar and former captain Virat Kohli needs no introduction when it comes to sports. While breaking numerous records, Virat Kohli has been one of the fittest players on the cricket field in the present world and has also set a different standard in terms of fitness in modern-day cricket.

Virat Kohli opened up about his many unknown secrets in a recent interactive video he uploaded on his Instagram handle. Virat Kohli also opened up on which sport he is afraid of the most.

Virat Kohli opens up on his unknown facts

Virat Kohli is afraid of trying mixed martial arts as he stated in the video. Virat Kohli is also not good at golf but he is also trying to improve in that sport. Virat Kohli fans always like to know what Virat does in his daily life and they also like to know what routine does Virat Kohli follow in his daily life.

Talking about Virat Kohli's performance in his recent international appearances, he has returned back to form after a rough patch of 3 years. Virat Kohli was not able to produce centuries from his bat but he ended his drought by scoring a ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

From there on, Virat Kohli didn't stop and scored two more hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Though Virat is yet to score a hundred in Tests, Virat looked good in the first innings of the second Test match against Australia and made 44 but was given out in a controversial manner.

Virat Kohli has been a legendary modern-day cricketer and has been one of the best players in the world in all three formats for nearly a decade. Virat was named as the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade for his excellent batting performance in all three formats in the last decade.

Apart from being a player, Virat Kohli was also an exceptional captain and conquered places on which at a time Team India struggled to win matches.

Also, Virat also changed Team India's mindset of playing Test cricket. There was a time when Team India batsmen used to win matches for the team but during Virat's reign, it was the bowlers who helped us win matches.

Team India is currently playing Australia at home in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and currently lead the series 2-0. The third Test of the series will be played from March 1, 2023.