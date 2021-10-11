Virat Kohli 'rewrites' Tweet On MS Dhoni's Match-winning Knock Against Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a match-winning knock for the Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Dhoni played a stellar inning as his unbeaten six-ball 18 at a strike rate of exactly 300, including three boundaries and a maximum, helped CSK in securing a place in the final.

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni's impactful knock took the three-time winners to yet another summit clash, his Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart as well as one of his good friends Virat Kohli came forward to congratulate the legendary skipper. However, what really stood out here is that Kohli had to tweet twice to congratulate his Team India predecessor.

Virat Kohli's tweet on MS Dhoni

Commending the CSK skippers performance Virat Kohli took to Twitter. But he deleted his first tweet to post a second. Both the tweets were the same but one word made a difference. He deleted the earlier tweet and it was rewritten again by adding 'ever'. This was brought to everyone's notice by a netizen.

Guy deleted his tweet to add "ever". The way a 40 year old Dhoni brings out the inner fanboy of many is just unreal. pic.twitter.com/YU9pIVXWCY — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 10, 2021

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni" Virat Kohli tweeted for the second time after making a small change.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

IPL 2021 Playoffs: MS Dhoni finishes off in style

DC got off to a brisk start after being put in to bat by the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Youngster Prithvi Shaw hit the Chennai bowlers to all parts of the ground and when the last year's runners-up lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer before Powerplay, Shaw continued to dominate with the bat before perishing in the 11th over for a quickfire 34-ball 60 while playing an inside-out shot only to find Faf du Plessis who completed a good catch running to his left from long-on.

Captain Rishabh Pant and Shemron Hetmyer then added 83 runs for the fifth-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal. Pant's vital 51 helped DC post a competitive total of 172/5 from their 20 overs.

In reply, CSK lost opener du Plessis early on but in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad then anchored the run chase. He found much-needed support in veteran batsman Robin Uthappa as the duo registered a 110-run stand for the second wicket. After Uthappa's dismissal, the former champions seemed to suffer a batting collapse and found themselves in a spot of bother when they lost middle-order batsman Moeen Ali on the first ball of the final over.

Nonetheless, MS Dhoni made his bat do the talking in style and made his presence felt in a crunch game as CSK qualified for their ninth IPL final with an impressive fourth-wicket win.